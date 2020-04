SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple police agencies were on a high-speed chase early Friday morning and arrested three people.

It started on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley around 2:00 a.m.

Police say the driver, Kenneth Dunn is a wanted parole fugitive for firearms.

Police say they have been tracking him for weeks and connected him to several business burglaries in the West Valley City, Taylorsville area.

He, a male and female passenger are now in custody.