Police charge suspect in pepper spray incident at BLM protest, ask for video footage

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, (ABC4 News) – At 6 pm on September 16, 2020, at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the West Valley City Police building, approximately 50 people gathered.

According to a press release sent out by the West Valley Police, the group of people, protesters from Black Lives Matter, and counter-protestors from Utah Citizens Alarm and Civilized Awakening.

The release states, “At about 7:10 p.m. a fight broke out between the two groups. During the fight, it was reported 44-year-old Randall Schroerlucke sprayed others with pepper spray and brandished a weapon.”

The release says officers responded to the fight, gathered witness statements and video evidence.

“Each side of this dispute has a different account of the incident, as well as witnesses and evidence they interpret as supporting their claims. We are currently analyzing claims from one group that protestors may have physically restricted Mr. Schroerlucke from moving in a public space, prompting a specific reaction, as well as protestors’ account that Mr. Schroerlucke was restrained to prevent him from attacking others”

“These different accounts do have an impact on the legality of what occurred, thus it is imperative that investigators conduct a thorough review of facts and evidence to determine what happened. Investigators are still in the process of reviewing these many statements and videos. This process will take as long as is necessary to complete a thorough investigation. It will not be rushed to fit anyone’s timeline.”

The release says Mr. Schroerlucke has been arrested and cited with four counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Charges are being screened against others who were involved in the fight.

Anyone with video footage of this incident is encouraged to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000