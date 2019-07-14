Police catch burglar, discover suspect has multiple gunshot wounds

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are trying to figure out how a burglary suspect they caught and arrested at a Lehi home last night had been shot multiple times.

The Lehi Police Department says officers were dispatched to the home at 381 North 900 East around 8:40 p.m. to a reported burglary in progress. When police arrived they found the 20-year-old suspect trying to break in to the home, and took the suspect into custody. But, that wasn’t the only thing police found…they noticed the burglar had several gunshot wounds.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment. Detectives are trying to figure out who shot the suspect. Police also say the burglar had been at the same house earlier in the day.