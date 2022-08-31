PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University (BYU) police have reportedly found no evidence of a Cougar fan using racial slurs toward Duke University Volleyball players during the game on Friday.

During the Aug. 26 match, police say that Duke officials advised a BYU officer on duty of racial comments coming from the BYU student section directed toward Rachel Richardson and other Duke University players. Following the match, Duke officials reportedly pointed out the fan, who was escorted off BYU property and later received an indefinite ban from BYU Athletics.

In a police report filed by Officer Richard Laursen, he stated he was informed of the comments made during the third set of the match. At the start of the fourth set, Laursen said he moved to stand between the Duke players and the BYU student section, though he did not hear any racial slurs. Laursen later confirmed this with staff from BYU Athletics.

While standing near the BYUI student section amid the third set, Laursen said that he was questioned by a BYU fan, the same person who was eventually banned from the college’s athletic events, as to why the officer was there and if there was an issue. Laursen reports that he told the fan that he “was there listening for inappropriate comments towards Duke players and the fan told (him) that he hasn’t heard any inappropriate comments. He said he told the players that they shouldn’t hit the ball into the net, but that was the only comment he made to the Duke players.”

Laursen went on to add that the fan, who is reportedly a student of another University, “seemed more interested in talking to (him) than cheering for BYU.” Laursen also stated that the student appeared to have special needs.

In his report, Laursen went on to note that after the match had finished, Duke players and coaches were still upset with what happened during the game, and claimed that the alleged racial comments targeting Duke players continued throughout the fourth set and that Laursen did nothing to address them. Laursen reportedly told the athletic staff that he never heard any racial comment being made throughout the match.

As reported by ABC4 following the incident, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Tex. originally tweeted about the incident saying Rachel Richardson, her goddaughter was called the N-word every time she served.

“She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus,” Pamplin Tweeted, adding that, “A police officer had to be put by their bench. You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough. She will soon be sharing her story.”

Laursen later reviewed footage of the game with one of the BYU coaches but still could not find any evidence of racial discrimination stemming from the BYU student section. Laursen noted that the fan in question was either not present while Richardson served or was on his phone and not paying attention to the game when the Duke player was serving.

In a statement following the incident, BYU Athletics released a statement on Twitter saying that they are “extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans” during the match.

“We will not tolerate behavior of this kind,” the statement continues. “Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior.”

Duke’s game the following night against Rider was moved to Mountain View High School and was played without any fans in attendance.