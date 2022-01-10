UPDATE: Roy gas station owner arrested and charged in illegal gambling operation

UPDATE: MONDAY 1/10/21 7:50 p.m.

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The owner of a gas station that was housing an illegal gambling operation has been arrested and charged Monday.

Neel Jagdish Patel, 30, has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of Fringe Gambling Devices, one count of money laundering, and one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity, police say.

“From October 2021 to December 2021, agents from the UTAG played the gaming devices and were paid in cash when redeeming payouts from devices, which is an inappropriate reward and violation of Fringe gaming devices,” probable cause documents state.

Different employees from different shifts all redeemed players in the same way and with cash showing this as a standard operation for Patel’s business.

Patel admitted to the operation of the 20 slot machines that were in the gas station. Patel also admitted that all the cash from the slot machines is mixed and deposited with everyday proceeds from the convenience store.

Patel has owned and operated the Texaco gas station since 2018.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police bust illegal gambling operation at Roy gas station

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have halted an illegal gas station gambling operation in Roy on Monday.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office along with Roy Police halted the gambling operation that was taking place at a local Texaco gas station at 4395 South 1900 West, a press release states.

Undercover agents had been observing the location for months, documenting evidence of illegal activity before obtaining a search warrant.

Courtesy: Utah AG

Courtesy: Utah AG

During the sting, police seized several slot machines that were used for betting as well as $30,000 in cash from Texaco.

Officials say arrests are pending on various charges, both felonies, and misdemeanors.

Police also say this particular location is well known to the community for frequent visits from law enforcement for “various situations.”

Officers from the Department of Public Safety and the West Jordan Police Department assisted in this case as well.