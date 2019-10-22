SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help conducting a welfare check.
Police are looking to check in with 53-year-old James F. Hille.
Police say Hille is possibly homeless and panhandling. They believe he may be staying at or near a homeless shelter.
Anyone who has seen James is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Final ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer debuts
- 4-year-old picks up father’s gun, shoots him and herself, police say
- Florida couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say
- Pennsylvania fire department surprises two kids with cancer with visit from pink fire truck
- Police asking for help locating man for welfare check