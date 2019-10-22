Police asking for help locating man for welfare check

 SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help conducting a welfare check.

Police are looking to check in with 53-year-old James F. Hille.

Police say Hille is possibly homeless and panhandling. They believe he may be staying at or near a homeless shelter.

Anyone who has seen James is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

