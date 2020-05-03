Police ask for public’s help finding Davis County burglary suspect

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a man they believe broke into a South Weber Construction company early Sunday morning after tampering with security cameras.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office Public Information officer Elizabeth Sollis says officers from Layton and Roy Police Departments were dispatched to Axiom Construction on Cornia Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday morning after a complainant noticed the security cameras stop working.

Sollis says, the suspect identified as Troy Faulkner, likely tampered or disabled the company’s security cameras before gaining access to the building. The complainant went to the building and found the suspect’s van parked on the property.

The complainant attempted to block-in the suspect’s vehicle, a van with Utah plates that is registered to Faulkner. Police say they were able to match the suspect’s driver’s license photo with the surveillance footage before the cameras were disabled.

Police say the suspect exited the construction building through another door on foot. It isn’t known if Faulkner had any stolen equipment with him when he left the building on foot, but police found $20,000 worth of construction equipment in Faulkner’s van belonging to Axiom Construction.

Sollis says Faulkner has two prior arrests in Texas for a misdemeanor alcohol violation and felony theft.

If you see Troy Faulkner, please give police a call at 801-451-4150. He is described as 5-foot, six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.