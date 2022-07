PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are continuing to search for a Pleasant Grove man who has been missing since July 28.

Pleasant Grove Police Department (PGPD) has reached out to the community to ask for assistance in locating Colby Sheriff.

Officers say Sheriff was last seen driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado with Utah plate 3H3WF that has a tool box bed with a rack.

If you have any information on Sheriff’s whereabouts, you’re advised to contact PGPD at (801) 785-3506.