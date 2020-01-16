Police arrest woman after extended police chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley Police arrested a woman on multiple charges after she led them on a chase across the Salt Lake Valley.

According to police, they located a stolen vehicle at 2855 W. Baty Drive at just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

As police prepared to approach the car the suspect, 33-year-old Catherine Carrillo, drove off in the car.

Police followed the victim as she drove to Redwood Road turning south and accelerating.

Police kept following the victim until reaching 7800 South when the chase was terminated for safety.

Officers did continue to discretely follow the suspect and restarted the chase after Carrillo turned onto 10400 South.

A West Valley officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the car and South Jordan officers assisted in taking the suspect into custody.

Carrillo was arrested on multiple charges including felony fleeing, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and other outstanding warrants.

West Valley City Police were assisted in the chase by Unified Police, West Jordan Police, and South Jordan Police.

