Police arrest two men accused of shooting a man, dumping body in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police officers arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man found shot in the West Desert Saturday night.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office said the murder happened on Friday, November 27, 2020, and they found the discarded body of 50-year-old Michael Caussey from Santaquin along the Brush Wellman Highway.

Reports from local citizens of a man shot and body dumped in the West Desert brought Nephi City Police officers to an address in Nephi.

Officers arrested one Nephi man, 56-year-old Troy Pexton, on suspicion of the murder as well as obstruction of justice and desecration of a dead human body.

Troy Pexton, 56, booked in Juab County Jail on suspicion of murder (Photo courtesy: Juab County Jail).

Scott Blackett, 41, booked in Juab County Jail (Photo courtesy: Juab County Jail).

Another Nephi man, 41-year-old Scott Blackett, had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of non-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Blackett later returned to the Nephi address and officers detained him on suspicion of desecration of a dead human body.

Law enforcement booked both men in the Juab County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing