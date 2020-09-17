Police arrest man who assaulted Salt Lake City officer during May riots, causing traumatic brain injury

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City have arrested a man wanted for assaulting, severely injuring, one of their officers during the downtown riots in May.

While responding to the area of 200 East and 400 South on May 30, during a protest that turned into a destructive riot, one of their officers was hit in the head with a piece of the damaged car door.

The officer that was struck with the item was transported to the hospital and is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

During the riots, multiple businesses were looted, buildings and properties damaged, and multiple officers received injuries. There were also two vehicles, including a police vehicle, that were

overturned and set on fire.

Through the investigation process, detectives positively identified Nacey as the individual who threw the metal object at the police officer.

He currently faces felony charges of assault on an officer and rioting.

A background check on Nacey shows multiple arrests just over the last year, including two from after the riots, for theft, assault, criminal trespassing, giving false info to police and intoxication.