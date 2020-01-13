Police arrest man suspected of multiple aggravated robberies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley Police say they have arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies.

Police responded Sunday night to reports of an aggravated robbery in progress at 4665 South Carnegie Tech Street.

When they arrived they found a man who told them he had been robbed when he showed up to the location to sell a phone.

The victim told police the man he met took the phone then pointed a gun at him.

The alleged robber ran from the location on foot.

The victim showed police which direction the suspect ran in and using a police K9 officers tracked the suspect back to his apartment.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Enrique Lara and found the stolen phone on him.

While searching the home police also found a pair of Air Jordan shoes matching the description of a time that had been reported stolen in an aggravated burglary several days before.

Police say they are investigating whether Lara was involved in any other recent crimes.

