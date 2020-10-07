Police arrest couple after drugs, weapons, found inside trailer and home in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Couple arrested after police discover large amounts of drugs and weapons inside a trailer and home in Heber City.

In a press release issued by Heber City Police, officers responded to a report of drugs found in a camp trailer outside of a residence. When police arrived and obtained a search warrant, officers found a female hiding in the basement.

A man, identified as Bryan Jordan, who lived at the residence showed up before the warrant was served. During a search of the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and seven firearms in the home.

Jordan was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on charges of drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, and seven felony counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Elizabeth Conder, the woman hiding in the basement, was cited and referred to the Fourth District Court for drug possession and possession of paraphernalia.