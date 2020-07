WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested for stealing a car and leading police on a chase in West Valley City early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight near 3800 West 3500 South and ended 3800 South Redwood Road.

West Valley City Police say an officer spotted the car and confronted the driver, who they say put the car in reverse and almost hit the officer.

They chased the car and spiked the tires.

Police say it’s the third police chase with this teenager.