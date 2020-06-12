Police are looking for suspect in the theft of a firearm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police department is looking for a suspect in a theft of a firearm.

Police say the firearm was taken from an SLCPD vehicle while it was being vanderlized on May 30th.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the handgun that was stolen is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-94360.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department

