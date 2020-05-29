OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Under full police escort the body of Officer Nate Lyday will be transported back to Ogden. The Ogden City Police Department along with other law enforcement and and emergency services agencies will help in a tribute escort for Officer Lyday.

The body will be escorted from Salt Lake City back to Ogden. Here is the route below.

In a press release from the Ogden City Police department: The public is invited to show their support and view the procession as it passes. Please be sure to remain safe and stay out of the roadway.

Honor Guard stands by officer Nate Lyday’s body

When an officer dies in the line of duty, there are customs and procedures as part of the honors. The body being escorted is one of those.

The press release goes on to give instructions to agencies participating, and also details the streets the procession will be on from Salt Lake City to Ogden.

Any law enforcement or emergency services agency wishing to participate should stage in the parking lot at 4315 S 2700 W by 1545 hrs. (3:45pm)

The procession will leave the Calvin Rampton Complex at approximately 1600 hrs. (4:00pm)

It will travel south on 2700 west to 4700 south. From 4700 south the procession will get onto I-215 and travel north to Legacy Parkway.

The procession will exit Legacy Parkway at US-89.

We will travel along Washington Blvd to 21st St and proceed past the Francom Public Safety Building. We will then travel south on Washington Blvd to Approximately 34th St.

It is anticipated that the procession will end at approximately 1700-1730. (5pm to 5:30pm)

The full route is here on Google Maps