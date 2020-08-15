Police: 72-year-old woman in custody after shooting roommate

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 72-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her roommate with a handgun Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they were called to the residence in Jensen at about 2:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, a 59-year-old man was found outside the residence with a gunshot wound. The woman involved was also at the residence and was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies.

Related Content Family of Provo shooting victim petitions for case to be reopened Video

Investigators believe the two roommates were had an argument that led to the shooting.

The victim was flown to a Wasatch Front hospital. His condition is unknown at the time of this release, according to deputies.

The woman was booked into the Uintah County Jail and is being investigated for attempted murder.