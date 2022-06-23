IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects of an Iron County drug bust have been sentenced after officers located seven-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine in the back of their vehicle.

Kevin Beltran-Medina, 26, and Angel Beltran-Medina, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, as part of a plea agreement on June 21.

The duo’s crimes date back to March 19 when an officer with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) policing I-15 near mile marker 55 witnessed their gold Honda Accord traveling ten to 15 miles below the speed limit around 9:15 a.m. The officer noted this as odd and proceeded to conduct a records check of the vehicle which revealed the registration had expired in January 2022. The officer then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near mile marker 60.

According to police records, the suspects took longer than expected to pull over, raising suspicion. As law enforcement approached the vehicle they noted the considerably dark window tint which appeared to fall far below the Utah allotment of 43%.

The officer approached the vehicle, knocked on the window and began conversing with the suspects, later identified as Kevin and Angel Beltran-Medina. Police records state the couple did not speak English so two more officers were dispatched to the scene to assist with translation.

While officers were speaking with the Beltran-Medinas, one of them allegedly observed an open beer can under Angel’s feet. Both Kevin and Angel were removed from the vehicle while a police search of the passenger compartment was conducted. During the search, multiple open containers were located.

When questioned by officers, Kevin allegedly divulged that he and Angel had been in Las Vegas to see an uncle and were on their way to to see a cousin in Aurora, Colo. while Angel explained a similar story, though the name of the cousin was different than the one Kevin mentioned.

Officers requested a search of the entire vehicle, which both occupants consented to. During the search, officers allegedly found seven-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine in a paper and plastic bag in the trunk of the car. Both Kevin and Angel were placed under arrest and transported to the section office at Iron County Sheriff’s Office as a result.

Law enforcement notes that Kevin admitted he had knowledge of the narcotics post-Miranda Rights, while Angel admitted he had knowledge of some kind of criminal activity. Additionally, records state that the vehicle’s window tint was measured at 15% and Kevin, the driver, did not have any form of identification on his person.

The two brothers booked into the Iron County Jail. As part of their plea agreements with prosecutors, both suspects plead guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.