ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A five-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Roy on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Josh Taylor of Roy Police Department (RPD) told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2675 West 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on reports of a five-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle.

RPD reports that the boy was located in serious condition and that he was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital as a result.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

Sergeant Taylor shared that this investigation is being turned over to detectives.