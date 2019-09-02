POLICE: 42-year-old man arrested after holding woman in basement for 4 days in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 42-year-old man is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on kidnapping charges after police said he held a woman against her will in Kearns for four days.

According to arresting documents, police took a report on Thursday from a man who wanted a welfare check done on his sister whom he believed was being held against her will somewhere in Kearns.

Through the brother, officers were able to locate the victim on the street near Colter Circle. The woman spoke only Spanish so through translation from her brother, she stated she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Oscar Martinez-Perez and forced into his vehicle in Utah County on the 25th of August, documents state.

The woman stated Martinez-Perez threatened her with a handgun and said he would kill her if she left his basement apartment, according to documents.

While in the basement, Martinez-Perez told her she could not leave. She was there until she found a way to escape on Thursday.

The woman told officers Martinez-Perez has committed domestic violence in the past, mainly in Utah County.

On Friday, while trying to identify and locate Martinez-Perez, officers located a white truck in the driveway of the home in Kearns. After talking to the upstairs neighbors and identifying Martinez-Perez lived in the basement, officers knocked on the basement entrance then heard Martinez-Perez trying to climb out the window, documents state.

Martinez-Perez was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for first-degree felony kidnapping. Martinez-Perez also had a full-extradition warrant from Utah County for first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

There is currently an ICE hold on Martinez-Perez.

