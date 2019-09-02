Newsfore Opt-In Form

POLICE: 42-year-old man arrested after holding woman in basement for 4 days in Kearns

Top Stories

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 42-year-old man is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on kidnapping charges after police said he held a woman against her will in Kearns for four days.

According to arresting documents, police took a report on Thursday from a man who wanted a welfare check done on his sister whom he believed was being held against her will somewhere in Kearns.

Through the brother, officers were able to locate the victim on the street near Colter Circle. The woman spoke only Spanish so through translation from her brother, she stated she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Oscar Martinez-Perez and forced into his vehicle in Utah County on the 25th of August, documents state.

The woman stated Martinez-Perez threatened her with a handgun and said he would kill her if she left his basement apartment, according to documents.

While in the basement, Martinez-Perez told her she could not leave. She was there until she found a way to escape on Thursday.

The woman told officers Martinez-Perez has committed domestic violence in the past, mainly in Utah County.

On Friday, while trying to identify and locate Martinez-Perez, officers located a white truck in the driveway of the home in Kearns. After talking to the upstairs neighbors and identifying Martinez-Perez lived in the basement, officers knocked on the basement entrance then heard Martinez-Perez trying to climb out the window, documents state.

Martinez-Perez was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for first-degree felony kidnapping. Martinez-Perez also had a full-extradition warrant from Utah County for first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

There is currently an ICE hold on Martinez-Perez.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees"

Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes"

Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy"

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS