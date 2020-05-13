Police: 4 men arrested in connection to ‘revenge’ home invasion in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four men have been arrested in connection to the home invasion robbery of a Vinyard man on Tuesday.

According to arresting documents Sarh Jabbah, Baboucarr Trawally, Gabriel Trane and Diego Fuentez were booked into the Utah County Jail on misdemeanor robbery charges.

Documents state deputies responded to a home in Vineyard on a report of an attempted robbery. When they arrived, they found one male suspect was shot and died on scene.

Related: Person shot, killed during Utah County home invasion

Several other suspects were seen fleeing the area in aan SUV that was later located and followed to Salt Lake County where it was stopped.

The four men, and two females, were taken into custody along with another female who was located on scene in Vineyard and arrested.

All four men admitted they came from Salt Lake City to Vineyard with a group of people to rob and assault the targeted resident. They stated one of their female friends claimed the adult male who lived at the home drugged and raped her, document state.

The resident was also believed to have drugs so the plan was to assault the resident as revenge, and steal his drugs.

During the robbery, one of the suspects was shot by the resident.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance that showed several of the individuals exiting the

suspect vehicle and running to the apartment where the shooting occurred then shows them fleeing a short time later.

Both Trane and Fuentez said their friend got shot in front of them and they tried to help him. Police said they both became very upset emotionally when speaking about it. They indicated they thought their friend was dead so they got scared and ran, according to documents.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

*All information in this article was obtained through a police report, as the investigation continues, that information is subject to change*