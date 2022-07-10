CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two juveniles have been injured as a result of an altercation between two groups of people that resulted in shots being fired.

The Clinton Police Department (CPD) reports that authorities were dispatched to the area of 2300 North 1500 West at 11:50 p.m. on July 9 on reports of shots fired amid an argument.

Upon arrival, police found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. CPD notes that both juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital after emergency and first aid medical treatment was provided. Both individuals are expected to survive.

According to CPD, there was an altercation between two groups of people that escalated to shots being fired.

Though the suspects in this incident are at large, officers believe that there is no public threat at this time.

If you have any information, photos, or videos relating to this incident, authorities ask that you contact CPD at 801-614-0800, or Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150.