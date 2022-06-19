TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two adolescents are facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a Walmart employee amid an armed robbery on June 19.

Officers with the Tooele City Police Department (TCPD) were dispatched to the Walmart located at 1280 N Main at 3:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to police records, dispatch told officers that two “males” were trying to steal beer and that they were in the bathroom. Dispatch added that a customer was confronting the suspects.

While enroute to Walmart, officers learned that one of the suspects had pulled a knife on one of the store’s employees and that the customer who had been confronting the suspects, a 40-year-old man, was cut with the knife.

Witnesses observed the suspects allegedly flee the Walmart by foot. A search began upon officer arrival.

Both suspects were located in an apartment complex behind the Walmart and a short foot pursuit ensued before the two were captured and taken into custody.

In questioning the suspects, officers learned that they were 14 and 15-years-old.

Both boys have since been transported to Juvenile Detention on the charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

Police records state that the customer who was cut by the knife on an upper extremity was transported to a hospital within the area in stable condition.