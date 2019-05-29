The Justice Files: D.B. Cooper, The Real McCoy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In 1971 D.B. Cooper became a legend after hijacking a plane in the northwest. He threatened to blow up the plane and demanded $200,000. D.B. Cooper parachuted out of the plane with the money and was never seen or heard from again. It happened again six months later this time here in Utah.