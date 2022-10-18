OGDEN VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A young teen’s quick actions saved his and his father’s lives, effectively preventing a tragedy with unimaginable casualties.

Randon Byrne, 36, was driving his truck on Ogden Canyon Road with his son Jaxson, 12, in the passenger seat last Saturday night when he suffered a seizure.

“We were driving down the mountain from deer hunting,” Jaxson said. “I was in the [truck] talking to my dad, and he just started seizing out.”

Once he realized what was going on, Jaxson reacted quickly. He unbuckled his seatbelt and tried to remove his father’s foot from the gas pedal.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As the truck continued to speed down the road, the boy was able to steer the vehicle away from plummeting into the Pineview Reservoir.

The truck then hit a woman’s car, causing the airbags to deploy and hit Jaxson in the head. He then successfully maneuvered the truck in between two cars. Despite not finding the brake, the boy managed to get his father’s foot off the gas pedal and stop the truck on the side of the road.

The woman who the truck hit called 911 while Jaxson called his mother, Delmarie Figueroa, to inform her of the incident. Jaxson’s grandfather who lived nearby drove them to McKay-Dee Hospital after paramedics patched them up.

Jaxson’s family members praised him for how calm he remained during the whole incident. Figueroa said she does not think her 12-year-old son realizes how well he handled that situation.

“I’m honestly very, very proud of him,” she said. “Some people just freeze, but he stepped into action, and had he not [done so], they wouldn’t be here.”

The boy sustained a broken elbow and concussion while his father tore a ligament in his right thumb. No other injuries have been reported.

The Toyota Tundra Randon was driving. (Courtesy of Delmarie Figueroa)

“When [Jaxson] saw me at the hospital, he just started crying,” Figueroa said. “It was really emotional, and I was just thankful that he was alive.”

Jaxson told ABC4 that he was not thinking much when the truck went out of control, he merely reacted. He said he was more worried about his father than anything else.

“I’ve never seen him have seizures like that,” Jaxson said.

Randon said he has had epilepsy since he was young. However, after undergoing brain surgery in 2017, his seizures only occurred at night and were minor in scale. He did not remember the entirety of the incident. All he could recall was driving from the gas station and then regaining consciousness by the side of the road.

“I’m doing okay,” he said. “Thanks to my son.”

For now, Randon wants to focus on healing from the trauma he and his son had just experienced.

“I just want to make sure everybody’s okay,” he said. “I’m just glad my son was with me.”