Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak to win 6A title, 5-4

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Pleasant Grove is literally walking away with the 6A baseball championship.

Jay Hill drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th inning, as the Vikings rallied to beat Lone Peak, 5-4, to win the 6A baseball state title.

“I mean I wish it was a hit, but a walk will do,” said Hill after the game. “I should have swung at the 3-1 pitch, it was right down the middle. I regret not swinging at it, but it felt good nonetheless.”

Trailing 4-3 going into their last at bat in the 7th, BYU bound senior Brock Watkins hit a solo home run to left to tie the game up at 4, sending the game into extra innings.

“I was just looking for a good pitch,” Watkins said. “I kind of knew it was gone.”

Lone Peak, which had defeated Syracuse in a rain-delayed elimination game earlier in the day, got a home run from Chase Comer to tie the game at 3, then took the lead when Jordan Pace threw away Trey Gambill’s bunt attempt, allowing Ryder Christensen to score the go-ahead run.

But Watkins, who was 4 for 5 with that clutch home run in the 7th, knew his team would rally.

“It’s crazy.,” he said. “I knew that whatever happened, we would come through in the clutch. I knew that with all the energy on our bench, if we played together, this would be our game.”

This is Pleasant Grove’s first state title since 2015.

