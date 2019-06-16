Pleasant Grove Police holds fundraiser to help pay for new K-9 officer

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Pleasant Grove Police Department has a new four-legged officer to serve and protect, and today they served up some mayhem to pay for him.

The car crushing exhibition was part of a car show at the Pleasant Grove Fair Grounds. It was put on by the PGPD Honorary Colonels Association to raise money for Django, their new police canine.

Once he completes his training, the 3-year-old German shepherd will team with corporal Chris Peterson to conduct drug searches and patrol work starting in July.

The Honorary Colonels said they hold fundraisers like this to pay for Django so the taxpayers don’t have to.

Michael Petersen, President, PGPD Honorary Colonels Association said, “We support all his veterinary needs all year long. All of his food. Anything else he needs we take care of. We’re also raising money to add a second K9 to the program next year.”

Petersen says the Honorary Colonels will fund Django and the K-9 as long as they’re serving the department.

Django replaced a K-9 officer named Havoc who had to retire because of a leg injury, according to police.