PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A-35-year-old man suspected of stealing garage doors was arrested after he fled from law enforcement during an investigation.

The incident happened on May 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. when a detective with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was investigating stolen garage doors related parts from homes under construction.

Detectives said Justin Thomas Strasburg from Pleasant Grove, had placed ads on social media offering to install garage doors for less than other companies. The detective said he tried several times to arrange an appointment for Strasburg, who had recently been arrested for a similar crime in Salt Lake County, to install a garage door for him.

After arranging to do the work, Strasburg told the detective he had the garage door and needed to install it quickly because he was out of money. Strasburg arrived at the agreed-upon location driving an enclosed U-Haul box truck.

Investigators said when the detective approached Strasburg and told him was not free to leave, Strasburg started the truck and drove away.

Coordinating with officers from nearby agencies, they found the crashed U-Haul truck near the Saratoga Springs fire station. They eventually detained Strasburg a short distance away after he tried to run.

Investigators said Strasburg admitted to eight different thefts where he stole garage doors and openers in Vineyard and Eagle Mountain. He also told the detective the garage door he had planned on installing for him was stolen earlier from a home in West Valley City.

In addition to the case in West Valley City, at least two other law enforcement agencies have active investigations where Strasburg is the suspect, according to detectives.

Strasburg has been booked into the Utah County Jail for suspicion of theft, burglary, evading, and drug possession. He also faces lesser traffic related charges. His bail has been set at just over $71,000 cash or bond, according to deputies.

Deputies said while construction site thefts are not uncommon, theft of complete garage door systems is rather unique. Strasburg had recently held a job working for a company that installs and services garage doors. Strasburg reportedly has an extensive criminal history for similar charges.

