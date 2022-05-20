PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his mother in Pleasant Grove early Friday morning.

Pleasant Grove Police say the suspect is a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed his 40-year-old mother. No identities have been released at this time.

Officers discovered a woman’s body near the area of 200 west 200 north around 12 a.m. after responding to reports of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman’s body shot to death, left lying on the road next to an SUV.

Officers responded to a nearby area where a “suspicious male” was spotted in a cemetery near 500 north 100 east.

When police made contact with the suspect, he reportedly told police he had been involved in a crime. After looking up the man’s identification, they discovered he is the victim’s son.

Police say the suspect and his mother had been arguing earlier in the day and they have had a “bad relationship” for some time. Authorities found a handgun and other pieces of clothing near the man at the time.

The suspect has been taken into custody and will be booked in the Utah County Jail on homicide charges.

Investigators will remain in the area as they continue processing the scene.