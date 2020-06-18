Pleasant Grove liquor store closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The liquor store in Pleasant Grove is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet sent out by the Department of Alcohol and Beveridge Control, they will close Thursday for an undisclosed amount of time while they sanitize and disinfect the store located at 671 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd.
RELATED: Two SLC liquor stores closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Read the latest on the Governor's plan to rebuild Utah's economy: What is Utah Leads Together 4.0?
