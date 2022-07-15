PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The owner of the BJ’s Short Stop connected to the Conoco located at 130 West Center Street in Pleasant Grove is continuing to enjoy providing his community with a less-expensive fuel option.

Over the past few days Shawn David, the gas station’s owner, has been selling regular gasoline at a rate of $4.69 a gallon.

When speaking with ABC4, David acknowledged the very simple goal behind his product pricing, saying, “As long as the customers are happy, I’m happy.”

Utahns looking for a cheap fuel option can now score a fillup for less than $5 per gallon at this spot.