Pleasant Grove family pleads for return of stolen therapy tricycle for special needs daughter

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The mother of a little girl with special needs is pleading with the public to help them find her daughter’s big tricycle that was stolen from their home in Pleasant Grove on Thursday.

Samia made a post on her Facebook saying her kids were devastated.

“London wants her bike that she rides for hours every day and Porter is devastated to think that bad guys took it,” said Samia. “This is their first exposure to ‘bad guys’ and they just don’t understand.”

Samia said her daughter has autism and low muscle tone along with several other medical problems and she can’t ride a regular bicycle because of some vestibular issues she has.

The family has had an already difficult journey getting back on their feet and Samia said this is just painful on top of several years of pain.

Samia said her family moved to Utah to live with family three years ago because they lost their home to flooding in Texas and her husband got laid off. They were eventually able to move into their own apartment and her husband was able to find a job.

Both of their kids have Pten Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome, which means they have an 80-90 percent chance of cancer in their lifetime. It also means they are highly likely to have Autism, low muscle tone, scoliosis (which their son already have), and developmental delays.

Because Samia said they can’t afford physical therapy, the bike was the best exercise her daughter would get riding it for hours every day.

“She’s had this bike for about 3 years now and loves to ride it with her ipad in the back playing Disney tunes,” said Samia. “She left it in the parking lot of our town house and it was gone this morning.”

Samia said she is trying to get out word of how important the bike is to them in the hopes they can get it back.

If you have seen the tricycle, please contant Pleasant Grove Police Department at 801-785-3506.

*We have chosen not to list the families last name for privacy concerns*