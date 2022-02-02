Pleasant Grove community celebrates 40th birthday of most popular citizen

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The community of Pleasant Grove came together on the evening of Feb. 1 to celebrate Van Silva’s 40th birthday.

Silva, a regular at Pleasant Grove High School sporting events, lives with Down Syndrome.

Silva has fought to overcome countless hospitalizations as well as surgeries, and despite the challenges he faces in day to day life, still manages to make it to every high school game.

Constantly in support of his community, Silva receives the love and heart-warming recognition he so deserves.