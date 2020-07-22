Plea deal: Utah drug ‘ringleader’ to spend 10 years in federal prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been over a year since the Department of Justice filed charges against dozens of individuals in connection with a massive drug ring that operated between Mexico and the Salt Lake Valley.

On July 15, one of the two ‘ringleaders’ of the operation, entered into a plea deal that would put him in federal prison for 10 years.

Denny Kandt (aka Casper), 42, was facing the rest of his life in prison if convicted through a jury trial. Instead, Kandt pleaded guilty to knowingly selling large amounts of pure methamphetamine on five separate occasions to a government informant in 2018.

Kandt, along with Joe Gomez (aka Norte Joe), 32, were working to distribute drugs from Mexico-based traffickers who then allegedly supplied drugs to various Salt Lake City-based sub-distributors.

Over the course of the investigation, agents seized both drug deliveries of meth and heroin and drug money but said the seizures “represent a fraction of the drug trafficking carried out” by Gomez and his associates.

In all, 27 individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin or methamphetamine or both and six others faced five separate drug and weapons-related charges.

Kandts’ sentencing is scheduled for October 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Rm 3.400 before Judge Tena Campbell. Gomez is taking his case to trial. A trial date is curently set for October 19, 2020.