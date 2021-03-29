Planning on visiting public lands Easter weekend? Here are some tips

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management is anticipating a large increase in visitors as days near Easter weekend.

On March 29, BLM shares that as many embark onto the public lands, it’s best to plan ahead and follow local, State and Federal guidelines, laws, and regulations to ensure a safe visit.

According to the bureau, some recreation sites and areas may have limited services. Campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads, rivers, and recreation sites may have restrictions or new operating procedures in place.

So if you are planning on heading over to a certain area, make sure to check out www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations for all the latest updates on the operating status of sites and facilities.

“The safety of our employees and visitors is the BLM’s highest priority. BLM staff is hard at work managing public lands to help the public recreate safely and to protect resources,” writes the management team. “While some of our visitor centers or field offices may still limit in-person services, you can still reach local BLM staff by phone or email.”

According to BLM, many sites are currently open and, as you consider visiting public lands, here are some tips to ensure you keep not only the land safe but yourself as well!