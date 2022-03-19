ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – On the evening of March 18, a Piper PA-32 plane that was traveling from West Valley to Southern Utah overshot the runway while attempting to land at General Dick Stout Field in Hurricane.

St. George News noted that the pilot, a 48-year-old man, likely did not have enough room to brake when the plane veered off of the runway at 8:23 p.m.

“They weren’t very familiar with the airport and went too far down the runway and ended up in the ditch,” Hurricane Police Department public information officer Dan Raddatz told St. George News.

Both the pilot and passenger, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries but did not require medical rehabilitation.

Raddatz disclosed that the plane suffered damage to its front propeller.