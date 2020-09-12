PLAN AHEAD: UDOT to close northbound I-15 in Riverdale for two nights

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for two overnight closures this weekend on I-15 in Riverdale.

Northbound I-15 is scheduled to close between Riverdale Road and I-84 on Friday night, Sept. 11, and Saturday night, Sept. 12, starting at 10 p.m. each night, according to UDOT.

During these closures, UDOT says all northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Riverdale Road and back onto the freeway via I-84. All lanes are scheduled to open by 8 a.m. Saturday and by 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays and allow extra travel time for the detour or use alternate routes if possible.

UDOT officials say this work is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road.

The latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction can be found on the UDOT Traffic website.