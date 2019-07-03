Official: Pipe falls on man, possibly breaking both legs

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was seriously injured after a pipe fell on top of him Wednesday evening.

Bluffdale fire officials said the incident happened at a construction site near 16138 South Camp Williams Road about one mile north of Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

The man was in a manhole when the pipe landed on him and officials said he may have broken both of his legs as a result.

A helicopter was called to help get the man out of the hole.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

What others are reading: