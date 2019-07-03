Newsfore Opt-In Form

Official: Pipe falls on man, possibly breaking both legs

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was seriously injured after a pipe fell on top of him Wednesday evening.

Bluffdale fire officials said the incident happened at a construction site near 16138 South Camp Williams Road about one mile north of Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

The man was in a manhole when the pipe landed on him and officials said he may have broken both of his legs as a result.

A helicopter was called to help get the man out of the hole.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

What others are reading:

Polygamous town contractor must pay $1M to child workers

Police: Three men arrested in sex trafficking sting, discover juvenile female soliciting online

West Jordan motorcycle officer hit by SUV on Bangerter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS