Pioneer Park to undergo multi-million-dollar renovation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pioneer Park is set to receive a notable makeover in the near future and the public can help shape the amenities.

Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department launched its “Pioneer Park – Your Downtown Park” vision plan to guide the renovation.

In 2019, the Salt Lake City Council allocated $3,445,000 for park improvements. Construction is slated to begin in 2023 after public feedback has been incorporated.

The 9.8-acre park serves a community of 5,000 residents and 37,000 employees.

Amenities being planned include basketball and pickleball courts, a playground, dog park, new restroom facilities, new seating areas, a café, misting feature, native foliage, a sculptural water feature and more.

“Feedback from park neighbors, businesses and event patrons said that the vision plan should provide a balance of activities in the park to draw visitors but also maintain the green open space and opportunities to enjoy nature downtown,” officials say.

The new plans have taken the Downtown Farmer’s Market into consideration, optimizing the space for the event.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Downtown Farmer’s Market and definitely wanted to limit any negative impacts to that event,” said Kristin Riker, Director of Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department. “The Farmer’s Market has been invaluable to keeping Pioneer Park active and we want to find more ways to do just that.”

“The vision is designed to honor Pioneer Park as a historic outdoor gathering place and one of the few public green spaces downtown,” said Anna Laybourn, Project Principal at Design Workshop, the consulting firm leading this process. “We want it to encourage social connection, positive interaction, and be a welcoming place for all.”

For more information on the proposed plans, click here. To share your feedback on the new designs, click here.