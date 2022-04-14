UTAH (ABC4) – A pilot has been killed during a plane crash in Idaho after taking off from Salt Lake City.

According to a Flight Aware tracker, the plane took off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the Burley Municipal Airport at 8:35 a.m.

East Idaho News reports, the small single-engine plane crashed into a potato processing plant in central Idaho on Wednesday morning.

The pilot and only occupant of the plane did not survive the crash. The victim is a woman from Salmon, Idaho, but her name has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the plane crashed onto the building’s roof, landing upside-down. Local police say no employees of the processing plant were injured during the imapct.

(Courtesy of Kurt Wilcox/East Idaho News)

(Courtesy of Kurt Wilcox/East Idaho News)

(Courtesy of Kurt Wilcox/East Idaho News)

The single-engine Cessna 208B was registered to Spirit Air in Salmon, Idaho. Locals told East Idaho News the plane was scheduled to deliver mail to the Burley Airport at the time of the crash.

Multiple Idaho agencies responded to the scene including the Heyburn Police, Minidoka and Cassia County Sheriff’s Deputies, Minidoka County Fire Protection District, North Cassia Fire, Burley Fire and Rupert EMS.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Eyewitness statements and other evidence will be reviewed by authorities.

“The City of Heyburn sends its condolences to the family of the pilot, the aviation company, and to the Gem State Processing family during this difficult time,” said Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto.