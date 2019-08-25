Pickup truck bursts into flames on busy street in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A pickup truck went up in flames on a busy street in Layton Saturday.

Officials say the situation was potentially explosive as the pickup truck rolled across the street with the bed of the truck completely engulfed in flames.

Cell phone video captured by Rayn Comber shows the 2013 GMC Denali burning out of control at 1000 West Antelope Drive.

Battalion Chief Jason Cook with the Layton City Fire Department says the driver was unaware of the fire until people started shouting at him.

After he saw the flames officials say he quickly exited the truck.

Officials say as the truck rolled across all four lanes of the street coming to rest at a fire hydrant that stopped the truck from rolling into a busy target parking lot.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and put the fire out.

Officials say they suspect the fire was started by a gas leak.

The tuck is considered a total loss and no injuries have been reported.

