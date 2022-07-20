Mark Drennan from Mountain Republic came in today to share tips for picking the perfect sleeping bag and tent.

Sleeping right makes for a very good camping trip. Lack of sleep can get your day off to a groggy and grumpy start.

When looking for a tent, you want to get the right size. Take into consideration how many people you have on the trip and then select the tent accordingly. Be sure to also include the fact that you still have to store luggage in the tent as well.

Sleeping bags are also an essential part of overnight camping. Most sleeping bags provide insulation pads which make your sleep warmer and comfortable. Foam and air pads are easy to set up and provide a higher of comfort for camping.

Sleeping bags should be chosen based off of the warmth and weight. Take into consideration ratings and reviews showing you how warm and big the sleeping bag is.

For more, visit @mountain_rep on Instagram or https://mountainrepublic.com/