PHOTOS: Utah Senate awards scholarships to winners of All-State High School Art Show

UTAH (ABC4) – On Feb. 17, President J. Stuart Adams along with the Utah Senate awarded five academic scholarships to the five finalists of the Utah All-State High School Art Show.

The show takes into consideration pieces that were submitted by students across the state. The awards are made in partnership with the Springville Museum of Art.

The four finalists and winner of the Utah Senate Visual Art Award were given the opportunity to showcase their work on the Senate floor. The first-place piece will remain permanently in the Utah Senate suite.

“Creativity is a vital part of educational and professional success,” said President Adams. “Our quality of life is greatly enhanced because of the arts. We are excited to support this young generation of talented and creative students who will continue to contribute to Utah’s vibrant arts community.”

Below follows a list of the five finalists and their submitted pieces:

Junsung Lee of Logan High School, First Place:

Emma Fullmer of Taylorsville High School, finalist:

Lucy Truman of Salem Hills High School, finalist:

Emma Knopp of Maple Mountain High School, finalist

Miles Moore of Taylorsville High School, finalist

To view a full gallery of submitted artworks, click here.