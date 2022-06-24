UTAH (ABC4) – After Utah’s most expensive home was recently swept off the market by Rockstar billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 million, another luxury estate has now taken its place.

Let’s take a closer look at the most expensive home for sale in Utah right now — Hobble Creek Ranch. This estate can be yours for a cool $48 million.

Nestled amid the lush mountains of Springville, this sprawling ranch estate features seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three partial bathrooms, 17,493 square feet, a 20-car garage, indoor swimming pool, home gym, movie theater and so much more.

Let’s step inside the front door and take a peek inside this covetable estate:

Completely secluded, yet providing easy access to city amenities, Hobble Creek Ranch is located about an hour away from Salt Lake City and world-class winter sports in Park City.

Constructed in 2007, the property boasts the ultimate outdoor playground — spanning 3,387 acres with over 4.5 miles wide of unparalleled recreational lands. If you’re a hunter, the ranch is not only ideal for cattle and horses, but access to big game elk and deer hunting opportunities abound.

“The property has substantial water rights with several ponds and it controls access to over ten thousand acres of forest service lands,” realtors say. “The ranch varies in elevation from 5,700 feet to over 9,100 feet and has extensive roads and trails that provide access throughout the property.”