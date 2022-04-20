ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the St. George Police Department (SGPD) responded to a rather unusual call on Sunday.

As noted by SGPD’s Twitter post, Officer Talbot was dispatched to exit 8 on Interstate-15 on the afternoon of April 17. A hawk reportedly flew up from the center grassy median and got stuck in the roof cargo carrier of a van that was traveling southbound.

After arriving on the scene, Talbot pulled the hawk out and held it in his hands until Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources (DWP) was able to respond to the incident and determine if the bird was injured.

Upon their arrival, DWP found that the hawk was not injured. They took possession of the bird and later released it in a safer place.