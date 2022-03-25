SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department is excited to announce its members’ participation in the 2022 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stair Climb.

The annual event takes place at the Columbus Center in Downtown Seattle. The building, dubbed the second tallest building west of the Mississippi and the tallest in all of Seattle, offers 788 feet of vertical elevation.

According to the LLS, the challenge takes firefighters through a course of 69 floors of stairs and 1,356 steps to reach the sky view observatory overlooking the Emerald City.

The event, famous for being consistently sold out, solely caters to career or volunteer firefighters who go on to complete the course in full gear while on-air.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department

Every year, 2,000 firefighters from across the world flock to the tower to support those suffering from leukemia and lymphoma through the LLS. Their charity doesn’t stop there. These participants continue to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient services over the remainder of the season.

Though completing the challenge is a celebration within itself, the LLS compares the taxing journey the firefighters take on to that which blood cancer patients unwillingly endure. Amid their climb, firemen acknowledge how every step they take moves the organization closer towards finding a cure for these life-threatening diseases.