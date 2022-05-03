SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews tackled a massive fire after a semi-truck burst into flames at a Santaquin gas station on Tuesday morning.

The Santaquin City Fire Department says the incident happened at a Maverik gas station around 8:50 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the truck cab fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the semi-truck driver first noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s engine while he was parked at a gas pump.

Crews say the driver had picked up a load in Nephi and was on his way to American Fork when he stopped to fuel up in Santaquin.

Noticing the smoking engine, the driver tried to use a small extinguisher to put out the blaze but was unsuccessful. Officials say the driver hit the emergency fuel shutoff and called authorities for backup.

The Maverik gas station was evacuated for safety.

Firefighters were able to contain the large fire quickly, with no injuries reported.

The truck driver was not injured during the fire. Emergency crews from Payson Fire arrived at the scene to assist as well.

Officials do not know what caused the fire and are still investigating the incident.