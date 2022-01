ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are assisting at a car crash 1800 W 5600 S.

Roy City Police report that there are injuries, and that the driver was pulled from the rolled car.

His current condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays along the eastbound lanes on 5600 S.

(Courtesy of Roy City Police Dept)

This story will be updated.