SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were hospitalized following a rollover crash while attempting to land their aircraft at Spanish Fork Airport on March 26.

The Spanish Fork Police Department has confirmed that two men in their mid-20s were in a single-engine aircraft when they were attempting to land. Strong crosswinds caused the plane to hit a ditch and flip over.

Following the crash, both men were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.