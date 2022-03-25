EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was left in critical condition following a two-vehicle car crash in Eagle Mountain City on March 25.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an involved 30-year-old fled the scene of the first crash at 8:00 a.m. From there, the suspect rolled his car, crashing a second time and sustaining critical injuries.

The individual was treated on the scene by Fire Authority paramedics and was then flown to Utah Valley Hospital via Intermountain Life Flight.

Law enforcement has divulged that impairment may be a factor in both crashes.